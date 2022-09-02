Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $92.35 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

