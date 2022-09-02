Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,971,000 after buying an additional 1,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3,186.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 461,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 447,500 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,151,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,124.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 187,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

