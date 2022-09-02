Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,423 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after buying an additional 113,285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

