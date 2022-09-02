Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,925 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 373,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

