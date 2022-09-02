Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 343.0% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 187.6% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

