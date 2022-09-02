Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.