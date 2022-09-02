Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $629,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,444 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.