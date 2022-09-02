Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,495 shares of company stock worth $319,069 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

