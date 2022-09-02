Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in 3M by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

Insider Activity

3M Price Performance

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $195.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.