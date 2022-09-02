Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $181.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

