Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 448,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,447. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Lands’ End has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $31.61.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

