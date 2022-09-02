Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Trading 1% Higher

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.88. 27,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 112,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

