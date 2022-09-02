Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $138.51

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 138.51 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 113.70 ($1.37). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38), with a volume of 974,987 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTG. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Learning Technologies Group Stock Up 3.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £879.29 million and a PE ratio of 5,488.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Learning Technologies Group
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.