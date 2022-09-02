Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LEGH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.5 %
Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $28.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.