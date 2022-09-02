Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LEGH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.5 %

Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 22.8% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

