Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.6 %

LEG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,988. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

