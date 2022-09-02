Leoni (ETR:LEO) Trading Down 2.7%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €6.91 ($7.05) and last traded at €6.98 ($7.12). 28,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.17 ($7.32).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.20) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Leoni Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $227.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.42 and its 200-day moving average is €8.36.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

