Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.