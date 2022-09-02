Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $43,323.62 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $43,323.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

LBRT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 2.31. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,750 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Recommended Stories

