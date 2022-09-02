Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lifestyle Communities’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, and operates land lease communities that provides affordable housing options in Australia. The company operates 18 communities and approximately 5000 homes. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

