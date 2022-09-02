Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $139,284.31 and $29.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086624 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.