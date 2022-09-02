Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 751,513 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEV. CIBC cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lion Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

