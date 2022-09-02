Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells $91,250.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

