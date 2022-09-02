Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0249 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.