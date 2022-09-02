Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $14.51.
Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.
