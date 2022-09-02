Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.71

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.71 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 81.90 ($0.99). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 175,630 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £311.91 million and a P/E ratio of 418.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Oliver Laird purchased 13,527 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,874.71 ($11,931.74). Also, insider Mark Douglas Raban purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($45,915.90).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

