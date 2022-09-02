Lossless Price Down 12.3% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $9.38 million and $177,705.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,776.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.80 or 0.15276471 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

