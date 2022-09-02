LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

LSB Industries stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Insider Activity at LSB Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.