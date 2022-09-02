Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.61. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 6,434 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$272.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.29.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

