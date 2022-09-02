Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 2,683,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,970,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of -0.79.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $493.25 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.84%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

