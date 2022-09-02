Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-9.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $403.68.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.45. 3,238,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.