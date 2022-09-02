Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.865-7.940 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.68.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.45. 3,238,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

