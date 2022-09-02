Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.780-1.805 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.68.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.45. 3,238,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

