Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.36.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

