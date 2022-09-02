LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $81.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.