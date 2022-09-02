Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $7,688,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 34.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 586,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $4,300,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,346 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

