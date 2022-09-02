MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.11.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $4.11 on Monday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $252.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

