Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 312 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.97. 1,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

