Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 6,404 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 86,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,033,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

