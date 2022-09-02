Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $637,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

