Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.75. 3,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

