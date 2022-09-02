Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $318.42. 82,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.55 and its 200-day moving average is $329.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

