Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,790,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. 127,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,486,855. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

