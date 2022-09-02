Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.88.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
