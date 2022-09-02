Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.