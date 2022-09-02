Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 9750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Mammoth Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

