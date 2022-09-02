ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,899 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.26% of ManTech International worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4,007.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT remained flat at $95.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManTech International Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANT. Truist Financial increased their target price on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

