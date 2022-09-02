Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 16.6 %

Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 198,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

