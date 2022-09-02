Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGDPF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MGDPF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 198,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

