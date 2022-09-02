Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 832,796 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $22,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

