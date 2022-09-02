Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.76

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 45969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

