Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.25. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 79,106 shares traded.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

