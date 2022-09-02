Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of Scholastic worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter worth $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 28.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Scholastic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scholastic Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Scholastic stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $48.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.